RHP Junior Guerra notched his second consecutive victory Wednesday, throwing a career-high eight innings of shutout ball while scattering two hits and a pair of walks with seven strikeouts. Guerra is 4-1 with a 2.48 ERA at Miller Park this season.

INF Aaron Hill went 2-for-4 with a run scored Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to seven games. Hill is 11-for-28 during that stretch with two doubles, two RBIs and a walk.

LF Ryan Braun extended his hitting streak to 10 games Wednesday, finishing with a double, a home run and four RBIs in a 7-0 victory over the Dodgers. During his streak, Braun is 17-for-41 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs. He's recorded at least one hit in 13 of his last 14 games overall and is batting .400 in six games against the Dodgers this season.

OF Domingo Santana (sore right elbow) isn't expected to return before the All-Star break, manager Craig Counsell said. Santana has been sidelined since June 10 and has yet to take part in baseball-related activities, according to Counsell.

