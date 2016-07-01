FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
July 2, 2016 / 3:26 AM / in a year

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Zach Davies lost for the first time in two months Thursday after allowing a season-high six earned runs on eight hits and a pair of walks while striking out three in 4 1/3 innings. Davies came into the game on a 5-0 run over his last 10 starts, posting a 2.64 ERA during that stretch. He hadn't lost a decision since April 29, which put him at 0-3 with an 8.78 ERA at that point.

RHP Taylor Jungmann was assigned to Double-A Biloxi on Thursday, having spent the last two weeks at the Brewers' spring training facility to get a "mental break" after a rough first half of the season. Jungmann began the season in the big league rotation but struggled and was demoted April 29 to Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he didn't fare much better, going 1-3 with a 9.87 ERA in eight starts. He was sent to Arizona on June 19.

2B Scooter Gennett drew his 23rd walk of the season Thursday, establishing a career high. He finished June batting .322 with three home runs, 14 RBIs and five doubles in 24 games.

LF Ryan Braun left Thursday's game after fouling a pitch off his leg in the eighth inning but was fine and was expected to be in the lineup Friday at St. Louis. Braun was 1-for-3 on Thursday, extending his hitting streak to 11 games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
