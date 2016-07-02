OF Alex Presley, designated for assignment by the Brewers on Tuesday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs. He posted a .198 average with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 47 games for Milwaukee this season, but he batted just .111 with an RBI during June.

2B Scooter Gennett went 0-for-3 on Friday night, but was named the team's Player of the Month for June. Gennett batted .322 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 24 games, coming back strong from an injury that cost him a lot of playing time in May. Gennett is also displaying more patience at the plate, drawing a career-high 23rd walk Thursday.

RHP Jimmy Nelson takes the ball on Saturday when Milwaukee continues its weekend series in St. Louis. Nelson is coming off a no-decision Sunday in the Brewers' 3-2 loss to Washington, giving up one hit and no runs in five innings while walking five and fanning one. Nelson is 0-5 with a 9.51 ERA in six career starts against the Cardinals, but hasn't faced them this year.

RHP Matt Garza was pitching a decent game until a puzzling throwing error on a wide underhand toss to first kick-started a five-run fourth for St. Louis. Garza ended up taking his first loss, allowing nine hits and seven runs (four earned) over 5 2/3 innings with three walks and six strikeouts. Garza's last start before the All-Star break occurs Wednesday in Washington.

LF Ryan Braun is enjoying a banner season and should represent the Brewers at the All-Star Game, but can't quite crack the code against St. Louis' Jaime Garcia. Braun went 0-for-4 with three grounders to short and a bouncer to first which saw him reach on a throwing error, dropping him to 10-for-56 with a homer in his matchups with Garcia. Still, Braun's hitting .320 with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs with an OPS higher than .900.

1B Chris Carter clobbered his 20th homer of the year in the second inning, a 423-foot bolt over the center field wall that accounted for Milwaukee's only run. It was the fourth first-pitch homer of the year for Carter, who joins Toronto's Edwin Encarnacion and Seattle's Nelson Cruz as the only players who have 20 homers this year and in the prior three years.