RF Ramon Flores had a mixed bag of sorts Saturday, going 2-for-3 at the plate. But his ill-advised headfirst dive for Kolten Wong's liner in the right-center field gap in the fourth inning produced just air, enabling the ball to roll to the wall and permitting two runs to score as a result. It's the type of gamble that really hurts a team if it doesn't work out, and that was the case for Flores.

RF Ramon Flores had a mixed bag of sorts Saturday, going 2-for-3 at the plate. But his ill-advised head-first dive for Kolten Wong's liner in the right-center field gap in the fourth inning produced just air, enabling the ball to roll to the wall and permitting two runs to score as a result. It's the type of gamble that really hurts a team if it doesn't work out, and that was the case for Flores.

SS Jonathan Villar reached base three times with a single and two walks, his sixth multiple-walk game of the year. However, Villar was deked into sliding into second on a pop fly to short left in the eighth inning, believing it was a throw to second on a steal attempt, and scurried back toward first, leading to a 7-4 forceout when the ball dropped in. His throwing error also started St. Louis' three-run fourth inning.

SS Jonathan Villar reached base three times with a single and two walks, his sixth multiple-walk game of the year. However, Villar was deked into sliding into second on a pop fly to short left in the eighth, believing it was a throw to second on a steal attempt, and scurried back towards first, leading to a 7-4 force-out when the ball dropped in. His throwing error also started St. Louis' three-run fourth inning.

RHP Chase Anderson gets the call Sunday when Milwaukee finishes its weekend series in St. Louis. Anderson is coming off a 6-5 loss Tuesday night to the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up eight hits and six runs in four innings to actually lower his ERA to 12.71 in his last three starts. He's 0-0, 1.50 ERA in two career starts against the Cardinals, both coming at Busch Stadium.

RHP Chase Anderson gets the call Sunday when Milwaukee finishes its weekend series in St. Louis. Anderson is coming off a 6-5 loss Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up eight hits and six runs in four innings to actually lower his ERA to 12.71 over his last three starts. He's 0-0, 1.50 in two career starts against the Cardinals, both coming at Busch Stadium.

RHP Jimmy Nelson dropped to 0-6 in his career against St. Louis Saturday, although he pitched decently over six innings. Nelson was charged with three runs, two earned, on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts. It was Nelson's ninth quality start of the year but his first one since May 29, when he worked 7 1/3 innings against Cincinnati.

RHP Carlos Torres fanned two hitters in a scoreless seventh inning, marking the 11th time this year he has struck out at least two hitters in a relief appearance. That ranks second on the team to setup man Tyler Thornburg (13). The veteran could be a trade chip at the deadline for teams needing a middle reliever as he has pitching to a 3.29 ERA in 35 appearances and struck out more than a batter an inning.

RHP Carlos Torres fanned two hitters in a scoreless seventh inning, marking the 11th time this year he's whiffed at least two hitters in a relief appearance. That ranks second on the team to setup man Tyler Thornburg (13). The veteran could be a trade chip at the deadline for teams needing a middle reliever as he's pitching to a 3.29 ERA in 35 appearances and fanning more than a batter an inning.