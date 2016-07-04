RHP Junior Guerra makes the start Monday morning when Milwaukee starts a three-game series in Washington. Guerra checked the Dodgers on two hits over eight shutout innings Wednesday night in a 7-0 win, walking two and fanning seven as he improved to 5-1. This will be his first career outing against the Nationals.

INF Will Middlebrooks had his contract purchased from Triple-A Colorado Springs after the Sunday game to take OF Keon Broxton's place on the roster. Middlebrooks, 27, was hitting .282-10-48 for the Sky Sox as their starting third baseman, a year after batting .212-9-29 in 255 at-bats as a part-time starter for San Diego. Middlebrooks clouted 17 homers in 2013, helping Boston win the World Series.

RHP Chase Anderson (4-9) couldn't consistently throw strikes, and it led to a loss at St. Louis on Sunday. Anderson lasted only 4 1/3 innings despite giving up four hits and three runs, largely because he issued five walks, the last two of which scored. Anderson is 0-3 in his last four outings, failing to make it through six innings in all of those appearances.

OF Keon Broxton was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs after Milwaukee's 9-8 loss to St. Louis on Sunday. Broxton played in 29 games for the Brewers, batting just .125 in 64 at-bats with a homer and two RBIs, and he fanned 33 times. Broxton, who has seven steals, is considered a skilled defensive outfielder, but he will have to show he can hit a little bit to hold down a big league job for any length of time.

LHP Chris Capuano (left elbow soreness) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for INF Will Middlebrooks. The veteran appeared in 16 games out of the bullpen before being disabled on May 26, going 1-1 with a 4.13 ERA. Capuano won't be eligible to return until late July as a result of the latest move.