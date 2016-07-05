RHP Junior Guerra pitched very well on Monday at Washington. He did not give up a run for the second straight game. The well-traveled right-hander made his way to the nation's capital for the first time in his pro career on July 4, and the native of Venezuela continues to shine. After throwing eight scoreless innings and allowing two hits on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Guerra allowed just two hits and no runs in 7 1/3 innings on Monday as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 1-0. He is now 6-1 with a 2.93 ERA for the Brewers after he made his major league debut last season in three games with the Chicago White Sox. "The advantage goes to the pitcher when you haven't seen him before," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "Until you see (his split finger) you don't fully know what it is like. He threw an outstanding game."

LHP Zach Davies will make the start Tuesday in Washington. He is 5-4 with a 4.22 ERA this season and did not factor in the decision when he faced the Nationals at home last month.

C Martin Maldonado hit a solo home run off Max Scherzer on Monday. It was the only run of the game as the Brewers got a road win. Maldonado's homer to left came on a 2-1 fastball from Scherzer in the fifth inning. It was just third homer in 61 at-bats this season for Maldonado, who has only 23 in a career that began in 2011. "It feels good. Especially against a guy that's been pitching the way he has been," Maldonado said of his homer. "Last time we faced him it was the same way. We go up there and compete every pitch."

INF Will Middlebrooks was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday. He did not see action in the 1-0 win at Washington.

OF Keon Broxton was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday. He has one homer this season for the Brewers and it came against Max Scherzer, the starter for the Nationals on Monday.

LHP Chris Capuano (left elbow soreness) was sent to the 60-day disabled list Monday. He is 1-1 with a 4.13 ERA in 16 games out of the bullpen this year.