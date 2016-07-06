LHP Zach Davies made the first start of his career in Washington on Tuesday. He got the win as he went 6 2/3 innings and allowed nine hits and two runs. "I thought it was a great performance really," said Craig Counsell, the Brewers manager.

LHP Will Smith came on in the seventh and retired All-Star Bryce Harper on a strikeout looking with the bases loaded for the last out of the seventh. "It makes you think what we did before Will Smith," manager Craig Counsell said. "He is a weapon for use. You always have a spot for him. He is facing the best hitter on the other team. It doesn't get a bigger spot than that" against Harper.

INF Aaron Hill had three hits and three RBIs Tuesday, including a two-run homer. "Steady is the right word," said Craig Counsell, the Milwaukee manager. "He has been the glue for this team. He has been an important player for us."

RHP Matt Garza will start on Wednesday for the Brewers. He is 1-3 with a 3.74 ERA this season in four starts.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress is a native of South Boston, Va., and went to Halifax County High School. He got his 23rd save Tuesday as the Brewers beat the Nationals for the second day in a row as he had several family and friends in the stands. "He is making it look like he has done it for a long time," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of his new closer. "He is doing what he is good at." Jeffress was a first-round pick by the Brewers in 2006 out of high school. "It is good to see everyone. It is a great feeling to know they have my back still, through trials and tribulations," said Jeffress, 28, who was suspended for a total of 150 games in 2007 and 2009 after violating the Minor League Drug Treatment and Prevention program. "They give me energy to do my job."

C Jonathan Lucroy was named to the National League All-Star team as a reserve Tuesday. He is hitting .299 with 10 homers. "It's a very good day when you get to reward people. I think the recognition of the All Star game is still a big deal. It's a special place to be," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "It is well deserving. After last year when nothing went right for him. We knew he was going to bounce back but he has bounced back in a big way. It is not surprising he is playing like this."