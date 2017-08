RHP Aaron Wilkerson was acquired by Milwaukee in the deal that sent INF Aaron Hill to Boston. Wilkerson, 27, will report to Triple-A Colorado Springs. He is a combined 6-3 with a 2.14 ERA this season while splitting time at Double-A Portland (eight starts) and Triple-A Pawtucket (nine starts).

2B Wendell Rijo was acquired by Milwaukee in the deal that sent INF Aaron Hill to Boston. Rijo, 21, has a .201 batting average this season while splitting time between Single-A Salem and Portland.