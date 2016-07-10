C Martin Maldonado got a start in Lucroy's place. He's batting .286 (6-for-21) with two home runs in his last seven games, including five starts.

RHP Chase Anderson only allowed two runs but failed to get past the fourth inning for a fourth consecutive start after allowing five hits and five walks Saturday against the Cardinals. He's allowed 21 earned runs over his last five outings, spanning 21 2/3 innings.

RHP Michael Blazek allowed four runs including two home runs without retiring a batter Saturday against the Cardinals. Blazek has a 12.10 (9 ER, ERA in eight appearances since returning from the disabled list June 21.

C Jonathan Lucroy a day off Saturday. Manager Craig Counsell said Lucroy would be back in the lineup Sunday before going to San Diego to represent the Brewers at the All-Star Game.