RHP Corey Knebel was recalled by Milwaukee on Friday after going 1-0 with two saves, a 1.32 earned-run average and 14 strikeouts with just three walks in 11 games with Triple-A Colorado Springs. The Brewers anticipate seeing better than the 0-1 with an 8.31 ERA Knebel recorded over five games with them in June. "Corey needed some innings to get it going," Counsell said. "We know what he can do, and we hope to put him in some good situations."

LHP Chris Capuano reported to Milwaukee's Phoenix, Ariz., complex, where he was expected to ramp up his efforts to shake the left elbow soreness that sent him to the disabled list on May 26. "We're trying the next thing," manager Craig Counsell said. "This backs him up a bit." Capuano is expected to rejoin the Brewers when they return to Milwaukee on July 22.

OF Domingo Santana is almost ready to go on a rehab assignment, manager Craig Counsell said on Friday. Santana has been on the disabled list since June 10 with right elbow soreness, but he took early batting practice on Friday. The next step is hitting on the field, Counsell said. "If that goes well, we hope to get him out on a rehab assignment with a week," Counsell said.

C Jonathan Lucroy, before striking out in his last three at-bats at Cincinnati on Friday, drove in a run with a first-inning single to improve to .520 (13-for-25) with 13 runs batted in against the Reds this season.