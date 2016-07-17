SS Jonathan Villar's attempt to steal third base in the fifth inning on Friday was called a "mistake" by manager Craig Counsell. Villar was thrown out for the final out of the inning in a game the Brewers eventually lost 5-4. Counsell said he wants Villar to push the envelope and be aggressive on the based but said he'll be accountable for any poor judgement. On Saturday, Villar went 3-for-5.

RF Hernan Perez left Saturday's game with a left foot contusion after hitting a two-run homer in the first inning to jump-start the scoring for Milwaukee. It was his fifth homer this season. X-rays were planned as a precaution. "He had trouble putting weight on it," manager Craig Counsell said. "He was struggling enough to take him out. I think he'll be fine."

RHP Jimmy Nelson pitched seven shutout innings on Saturday, allowing only six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts with 93 pitches. He retired eight in a row in one stretch. He has been working with pitching coach Derek Johnson to refine his mechanics. "Jimmy's outing was really encouraging," Counsell said. "He looked refreshed. He had control of the game. As the game went on, his off-speed stuff got better."

C Jonathan Lucroy cannot tell a lie. In the third inning on Saturday, Lucroy appeared to swing and miss for strike three for the first out. But umpire Quinn Wolcott ruled it was a foul tip, giving the Brewers catcher new life. Lucroy belted the next pitch for his 12th home run of the season, a two-run shot during a 9-1 Brewers' win at Cincinnati. Reds manager Bryan Price argued the call and ultimately was ejected. Lucroy said after the game that Price's tirade was justified. "I don't blame him," Lucroy said. "I did swing and miss at the ball."