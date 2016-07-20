RHP Junior Guerra, the Brewers' top starter during the first half of the season, pitched on eight days' rest Tuesday and looked sharp, giving up two runs -- both in the first inning -- and three hits in six innings in Pittsburgh. Guerra has pitched 88 1/3 innings, or one more inning than he did while spending most of last season in the minors. Manager Craig Counsell liked how threw -- again -- despite two walks in the first inning, saying, "He was excellent again, just like he's been all year."

2B Scooter Gennett defended his decision to try to throw out the Pirates' Josh Harrison at third base on a triple to start the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday night. The ball skipped past Harrison, allowing him to score the winning run. Gennett said, "That play, especially with no outs there, we're trying to get that guy out -- a guy on third with no outs isn't very good. That situation, I knew we'd probably have a chance to get him out -- it (the throw) was on line, it just so happened to hit him or do something weird and get away." The Milwaukee infield committed three errors in the 3-2 loss, two by shortstop Jonathan Villar.

RHP Tyler Thornburg is one of manager Craig Counsell's most reliable relievers, but he has taken the loss in each of Milwaukee's last two games, including a 1-0 loss on Sunday in Cincinnati. He made just two pitches Tuesday, the second of which Harrison hit for the triple that turned into the winning run. Despite the two losses, Thornburg has not allowed an earned run in 7 1/3 innings in his last seven appearances.

RHP Chase Anderson starts against Pittsburgh for the first time this season on Wednesday after going 0-4 with a 9.61 ERA in his last five starts, walking a career-high five in each of his last two. His last outing was an 8-1 loss to St. Louis on July 9. With opponents batting .266 with 18 home runs against Anderson, the Brewers are 5-12 in his 17 starts. He is 0-1 with a 5.65 ERA in three career starts against the Pirates.