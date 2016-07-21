SS Jonathan Villar was a key to the 9-5 win in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, reaching base each of the first four times he batted on two singles and two walks. He had a run-scoring single with two out in the second, then walked and scored to start a four-run sixth against reliever A.J. Schugel. He also stole a base in the sixth during one of the Brewers' two double steals. Manager Craig Counsell said, "What you want in your lineup is for the first two guys to set up your big run producers."

RHP Chase Anderson, winless in six starts since June 8, was given a 2-0 lead in the second, only to give the lead right back by allowing three runs in the Pirates' second. "My thing this year is we get two runs and I give up three and it's like gosh, why do I do that?" Anderson said. "These guys are trying to score runs for you." He lasted only four innings and didn't figure in the decision.

RHP Matt Garza makes his 10th career start Thursday against the Pirates, and his seventh of an injury-interrupted season in which he fought through a lat injury. He is 2-3 with a 4.35 ERA against the Pirates, going 2-2 with a 4.19 ERA in seven starts at PNC Park. Milwaukee would like to deal Garza as the trading deadline nears, but he's probably not pitching well enough to attract many offers.

1B Chris Carter had one of his most impressive at-bats of the season, not getting a full swing on a Jeff Locke pitch to start the second yet still delivering a drive to left that missed by one foot of landing in the seats. Carter took what effectively was a half-swing, but still hit a 379-foot double. Carter also walked twice and hit a sacrifice fly.

C Jonathan Lucroy liked the Brewers' approach at the plate following walk-off losses Sunday in Cincinnati and Tuesday in Pittsburgh. Milwaukee had 12 hits and nine walks in winning for only the 17th time in 47 road games. "We started taking better swings at better pitches," Lucroy said. "(We) had good at-bats all night long. We had a lot of walks and lot of good at-bats."