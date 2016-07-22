SS Jonathan Villar hit his seventh homer of the season Thursday, following up an across-the-board performance Wednesday in which he reached base four times on two singles and two walks, stole a base and scored a run. Villar went 8-for-23 (.348) with one homer and four RBIs during the Brewers' six-game road trip.

RHP Adrian Houser underwent Tommy John surgery and will be out at least a year. Houston's second-round pick in the 2011 draft, Houser was one of four players acquired when the Brewers dealt CF Carlos Gomez and RHP Mike Fiers to the Astros last July 30. Houser was 3-7 with a 5.25 ERA in 70 1-3 innings for Double-A Biloxi.

INF-OF Hernan Perez went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI Thursday to finish up a road trip in which he was 8-of-17 (.471) with six RBIs. Counsell said, "His approach was really good this trip."

RHP Jimmy Nelson starts Friday night against the Chicago Cubs as he tries to follow up on a 9-1 victory Saturday at Cincinnati in which he pitched seven shutout innings, permitting six hits and striking out seven. Before that Nelson had lost four consecutive decisions over seven starts. He has made 11 starts of at least six innings and no more than three runs allowed, but is 0-4 in nine career games against the Cubs.

RHP Matt Garza still hasn't lasted longer than six innings in any of his seven starts this season, going five innings -- with four earned runs and eight hits allowed -- in Milwaukee's loss Thursday in Pittsburgh. Matt Joyce ruined Garza's night with a three-run homer in the first. The Brewers are 1-6 when the $50 million right-hander starts, and have lost each of his last four starts. Manager Craig Counsell said, "He's got to be able to get into the game right away and get a rhythm going. ... A three-run homer is a big blow and it's going to ruin any outing, really, especially in the first inning. It has to get better."

C Jonathan Lucroy was given a scheduled day off Thursday despite driving in three runs during a 9-5 win in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Lucroy has raised his average from .275 to .304 while hitting .338 during a 42-game stretch. Lucroy reached on a throwing error as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.