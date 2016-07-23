SS Jonathan Villar went 0-for-3 with a walk on Friday and has now reached base in his last 11 games at Miller Park, where he has a .400 OBP this season.

RHP Adrian Houser will miss the remainder of this season and all of 2017 after undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery on Friday. Houser, acquired last year from Houston in the Carlos Gomez trade, was one of Milwaukee's top pitching prospects but had gotten off to a bad start this year, going 3-7 with a 5.25 ERA in 13 starts for Double-A Biloxi.

RHP Jimmy Nelson allowed only two earned runs but lasted just five innings on Friday against the Cubs. He hasn't given up more than two earned runs in any of his last six starts but is 1-5 in his last nine outings.

OF Domingo Santana is close to starting a minor league rehab assignment, manager Craig Counsell said Friday. Santana has been out since June 8 with a sore right elbow but has been making progress during the past week and could head out sometime this week to start his road back to Milwaukee.