RHP Zach Davies struck out four and allowed a run on three hits over 6 1/3 innings Saturday. He's allowed three runs in his last three starts and is 7-1 with a 2.83 ERA in his last 14 outings after starting the season 0-3 with an 8.78 ERA.

INF Hernan Perez went 1-for-4 on Saturday to extend his hitting streak to seven games. Perez is batting .440 with a home run, seven RBIs, three runs and three doubles since the All-Star break.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis had three hits including a pair of home runs and reached base in all four trips Saturday against the Cubs. He snapped an 0-for-18 streak at the plate with a second inning single and finished with multiple homers for the first time since July 12, 2015. He's batting .307 with six home runs at Miller Park this season.

OF Oswaldo Arcia went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in a 4-3 walk-off loss to the Oakland A's, but he left the game with a mild right elbow strain after striking out in the top of the seventh inning on Saturday night. Rays manager Kevin Cash said he expects Arcia to be in the starting lineup on Sunday against the A's. According to Cash, Arcia will start taking some ground balls at first base as soon as his first baseman's glove arrives.

OF Domingo Santana went 1-for-4 with and RBI and a run scored as he began a minor league rehab assignment Saturday with Class A Wisconsin. Santana has been out since June 8 with a sore right elbow.