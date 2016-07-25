LHP Will Smith allowed multiple runs for the first time all season Sunday when he was tagged for five (four earned) without retiring a batter in a 6-4 loss to the Cubs. Smith had only allowed four runs in 22 appearances (18 1/3 innings) since being activated from the disabled list June 2.

3B Will Middlebrooks is day-to-day after leaving Milwaukee's game Sunday with a right lower-leg strain. Middlebrooks has appeared in 10 games for Milwaukee this season, going 3-for-26 with an RBI.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis hit a solo home run in the ninth inning Sunday, giving him three in his last two games and eight for the season. Seven of those have come at Miller Park, where he's batting .311 this season.

LF Ryan Braun had two hits including his 17th double of the season Sunday, extending his hitting streak to nine games. Braun is batting .371 (13-for-35) with 12 runs, a double, a triple, a home run and four walks during the streak.