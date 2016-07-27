INF Hernan Perez will continue to see action in right field, manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday. With Will Middlebrooks on the DL, Perez will get the bulk of his time at third base but Counsell said Perez's versatility is something the Brewers want to continue to cultivate. Perez is batting .355 (11-for-31) with three doubles, a home run and eight RBIs since the All-Star break.

CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis doubled in his only at-bat Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to four games. Nieuwenhuis is slashing .315/.408/.611 in 43 games at Miller Park this season.

RHP Matt Garza earned his second quality start of the season Tuesday, holding the Diamondbacks to three runs on eight hits and a pair of walks with two strikeouts over six innings of work. He snapped a four-game losing streak but is still looking for his first victory since June 25.

LF Ryan Braun singled, walked twice and scored three runs Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. Braun is batting .410 (16-for-39) with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBIs during the streak.