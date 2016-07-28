RHP Zach Davies has been marvelous for Milwaukee in 2016, going 7-4 with a 3.64 ERA.

RHP Jacob Barnes was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday due to a sore right elbow. Barnes has appeared in 16 games for the Brewers this season, going 1-0 with a 3.71 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 innings.

SS Jonathan Villar got an early hook Wednesday after committing a pair of defensive errors and getting caught trying to steal third base in the first inning. Villar is batting .297 on the year and is tied for the major league lead with 36 stolen bases. Manager Craig Counsell wouldn’t say if Villar would be back in the lineup Thursday.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis committed a career-high three errors Wednesday, matching a franchise record for a player in one game. Nieuwenhuis had committed just five errors in his career prior to Wednesday, never more than one in a game.

RHP Michael Blazek threw two scoreless innings Wednesday night in his return to major league action. Blazek was recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he made three scoreless appearances after being optioned on July 10. He has appeared in 34 games for Milwaukee this season, going 3-1 with a 5.51 ERA.

LF Ryan Braun had his hitting streak snapped at 11 games after going 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Braun batted .410 (16-for-39) during the streak with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBIs.