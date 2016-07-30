RHP Junior Guerra had a streak of 19 scoreless innings snapped when he allowed a run in the ninth inning. He finished July with at 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA in five July starts. On Friday night, he came one out short of the Brewers' first complete game since July 1, 2015.

SS Jonathan Villar returned to the lineup after being sat down for overzealous baserunning. Villar was pulled after three innings in Wednesday's 8-1 loss to Arizona and sat out Thursday's 6-4 victory. He went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored, improving his batting average to .299.

OF Keon Broxton entered Friday night's game with a .135 batting average but reached base three times with two walks and a double.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress converted his 25th save in 26 chances and his second in two days. Jeffress is the 23rd player in Brewers history to have at least 25 saves in a season.

LF Ryan Braun was not in the starting lineup for the second straight game due to tightness in his right side.

1B Chris Carter blasted his 23rd homer of the year in the first inning on Friday night, ending a stretch of 15 games without a homer. He has 17 of his homers at Miller Park, the most home runs at home in the major leagues.