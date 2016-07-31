INF Hernan Perez had three hits -- including his seventh home run of the season -- and finished with three RBIs Saturday in Milwaukee's 5-3 victory over Pittsburgh. Perez has started to carve out a niche for himself on Milwaukee's roster, playing at third base, shortstop, second base and right field this season. Since the All-Star break, he's batting .360 with nine runs, three doubles, three homers, 14 RBIs and three walks.

LHP Carlos Torres added another scoreless inning to his totals Saturday night. Torres has been on a roll this month, posting a 0.84 ERA in 10 2/3 with three walks and nine strikeouts over 10 games in July. Torres, signed as a free agent April 2, has pitched himself into trade speculation, going 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in 44 appearances this season.

LF Ryan Braun was scratched from the starting lineup just before game time Saturday as he's still battling tightness in his right side. Braun has missed the last three games.

C Jonathan Lucroy could be headed to Cleveland as news broke late Saturday night that the Brewers and Indians agreed to terms on a trade for the two-time All-Star. Lucroy was held out of the starting lineup Saturday as the non-waiver trade deadline draws closer. Lucroy, 30, would have to waive his no-trade clause to complete the deal.

