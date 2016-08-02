RHP David Goforth was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

RHP Phil Bickford was acquired along with C Andrew Susac by the Milwaukee Brewers from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for LHP Will Smith.

C Manny Pina had his contract selected by the Milwaukee Brewers from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

LHP Will Smith was acquired by the San Francisco Giants from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for RHP Phil Bickford and C Andrew Susac.

OF Lewis Brinson was acquired along with RHP Luis Ortiz and a player to be named by the Milwaukee Brewers from the Texas Rangers in exchange for C Jonathan Lucroy and RHP Jeremy Jeffress.

RHP Luis Ortiz along with OF Lewis Brinson was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers from the Texas Rangers in exchange for for C Jonathan Lucroy and RHP Jeremy Jeffress.

C Jonathan Lucroy was acquired along with RHP Jeremy Jeffress by the Texas Rangers from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for OF Lewis Brinson, RHP Luis Ortiz and a player to be named.