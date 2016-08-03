RHP David Goforth was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs, and he gave up an unearned run in one inning against the Padres. He has no decisions and an 8.31 ERA in eight relief outings for the Brewers this year.

RHP Phil Bickford and C Andrew Susac were acquired by the Brewers from the Giants on Monday in exchange for LHP Will Smith. Bickford, 21, was a combined 5-6 with a 2.71 ERA in 17 Class A starts this year.

C Manny Pina had his contract selected by the Brewers from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday. He will team with Martin Maldonado behind the plate after Milwaukee dealt C Jonathan Lucroy to Texas. Pina, 29, was hitting .329/.371/.506 with five homers and 43 RBIs in 63 Triple-A games this year. He had a pinch-hit single for the Brewers on Monday.

C Andrew Susac and RHP Phil Bickford were acquired by the Brewers from the Giants on Monday in exchange for LHP Will Smith. Susac, 26, was hitting .273/.343/.455 with eight homers and 36 RBIs in 58 games for Triple-A Sacramento this year.

C Martin Maldonado will start the next two games, although the Brewers called up C Manny Pina from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday and Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said it would be several days before the club figures out the catching situation. Maldonado was 1-for-3 Monday and was hit by a pitch. Pina had a pinch-hit single.

LF Ryan Braun, sidelined by tightness in his right side, was available to pinch-hit Monday but didn't get into the game. Manager Craig Counsell said Braun could return to the Brewers' starting lineup Tuesday.

C Jonathan Lucroy and RHP Jeremy Jeffress were acquired by the Rangers from the Brewers for three minor league prospects Monday.