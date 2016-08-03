RHP Kelvin Herrera pitched a scoreless ninth inning for this second save in as many nights, striking out the Rays' 3-4 hitters with the tying run on base to close out the game. He has filled in well so far with Wade Davis on the disabled list.

INF Jonathan Villar moved from short to third base to make room for newly promoted SS Orlando Arcia. Villar went 3-for-4 with a walk and a steal Tuesday night. The steal was his major-league-leading 40th of the season.

C Andrew Susac, acquired by the Brewers in a trade with the Giants on Monday, was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Susac, 26, hit .273/.343/.455 with eight homers and 36 RBIs in 58 games for Triple-A Sacramento this year.

C Martin Maldonado was 1-for-3 with a walk Tuesday. He extended his career-best hitting streak to seven games (9-for-23, .391).

2B Scooter Gennett had his career-high, 11-game hitting streak snapped in an 0-for-5 performance Tuesday night. He was 16-for-61 (.390) during the streak with a home run and seven RBIs.

UT Hernan Perez moved from third base to right field in the Brewers' lineup shuffle, and he made a diving catch. Perez was 3-for-4 with a double Tuesday, and he scored two of the Brewers' three runs.

SS Orlando Arcia, who turns 22 on Thursday, was promoted from Triple-A Colorado Springs and went 0-for-4 in his major league debut Tuesday.