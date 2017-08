3B Will Middlebrooks (right leg) took early batting practice for the first time Friday. He has been out since July 25 and is not expected to return when eligible Tuesday.

RHP Ben Rowen, designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Monday, was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Thursday. Milwaukee optioned him to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Rowen, 27, was 0-4 with one save and a 2.47 ERA in 37 relief appearances for Triple-A Buffalo this year.