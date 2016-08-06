RHP Zach Davies, a Phoenix-area native, beat the Diamondbacks on July 28 but will not have a chance for the season sweep because his next turn falls Monday, a home game against Atlanta. Davies, 6-foot and 155 pounds is 9-4 with a 3.57 ERA and leads the Brewers in victories. "He's a pitcher," Counsell said. "That's the great thing about our game -- there are no size requirements. He knows what he is doing. For a while, size distracts people. Then they watch him pitch and 'Wow, this guy is pretty good.' " He was obtained from Baltimore for OF Gerardo Parra at the 2015 trade deadline.

3B Will Middlebrooks (right leg) took early batting practice for the first time Friday. He has been out since July 25 and is not expected to return when eligible Tuesday.

3B Will Middlebooks (leg) took batting practice Friday for the first time since going on the disabled list July 25, although he is expected to return from the disabled list by the time he is eligible Tuesday, manager Craig Counsell said. "It's progress," Counsell said. "We're going to have to take it slow." Middlebrooks took ground balls in San Diego earlier in the week. He had played only 10 games after being recalled before the injury.

RHP Chase Anderson gave up two runs on two Arizona LF Yasmany Tomas homers and four hits in six innings in a no-decision Friday, his second start against his former team this season. He beat Arizona at home, giving up two runs in five innings of a 7-2 victory July 25. "He's done a nice job for us," manager Craig Counsell said.

SS Orlando Arcia was 1-for-5 with an RBI single while making his third consecutive start since being promoted Tuesday. He got his first major league hit on a line single in the fourth inning, and he ended up on third base when Arizona 2B Jean Segura threw the ball into the Brewers' dugout for Arcia to keep before time was called. Arcia did not score. "He's certainly going to be our primary shortstop," manager Craig Counsell. "We're looking forward to seeing him play. He's ready for the big leagues. There is a learning curve. He will at times feel like he is seeing things that he has never seen before."

OF Keon Broxton hit his second pinch-hit homer of the season, the third of his career, to deep center field to tie the game at 2 in the seventh inning. Broxton's two others homers in his rookie season have come against Max Scherzer and Francisco Liriano. He has two homers in his last eight at-bats. Broxton was Arizona's third-round pick in the 2009 draft out of a junior college in Florida, turning down football to stick with baseball.