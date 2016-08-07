3B Jonathan Villar had four hits and a walk and scored three runs in seven plate appearances Saturday. He has reached base nine times in the first two games of the series after getting two hits and two walks Friday. "Villar has been a machine, he really has," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. Villar has started the last four games at third base, moving from shortstop after rookie Orlando Arcia was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday. He had two throwing errors at his new position Saturday.

SS Orlando Arcia, who had his first major league hit Friday, had two hits, two walks and scored four times Saturday. One of his hits was a perfectly placed bunt to the first base side that got past left-hander Patrick Corbin with a runner on second. The ball reached the infield dirt by the time Corbin tracked it down and there was no play. Arcia has started all four games since eing promoted from Triple-A Colorado Spring on Tuesday, and his inclusion has forced National League stolen base leader Jonathan Villar to third base. "He's ready for the big leagues," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said.

CF Keon Broxton had a career-high five hits, four singles and a double, a stolen base and a walk in six plate appearances Saturday. Broxton has played in 11 straight games and started eight since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 26. "The pure tools are unbelievable," teammate Ryan Braun said. Broxton has two homers in that stretch, including a 443-footer as a pinch-hitter on Friday. "Since we bought him back, the quality of at-bats have gone way up," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. Broxton was 3-for-35 was in April and May.

RHP Matt Garza won his second straight start while getting into the seventh inning for the first time this season Saturday. Garza had a six-pitch first inning and took it from there, giving up only two hits until Arizona C Welington Castillo hit a two-run homer after an infield error to open the seventh. "I've been saying for some time that I've been looking for my stuff," Garza said. "About two, three starts ago, I found something. I've been running with my stuff since then." Garza gave up three hits, struck out three and walked three in 6 1/3 innings Saturday, and has given up six earned runs in his last 17 1/3 innings, going 2-0 while the Brewers have won all three.

LF Ryan Braun tied a franchise record with seven RBIs on two three-run homers and a sacrifice fly in a 15-6 victory over Arizona on Saturday. The RBI mark has been reached nine times, most recently by Braun against Philadelphia on April 8, 2014. Braun has 18 homers and 56 RBIs this season. "It's such a challenging game," he said. "We deal with so much failure, so much adversity. So when you have those rare games that are special, like tonight, you definitely have to appreciate those." Braun is booed every time he is announced after helping the Brewers beat Arizona in the 2011 NLDS. "It's a non-factor me," Braun said. "Regardless of the reception, I'm doing my best to compete as hard as I can and do my best."