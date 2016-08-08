1B Andy Wilkins was 1-for-2 with an infield single when he started against fellow Broken Arroa (Okla.) high school alum Arizona RHP Archie Bradley. Wilkins was the White Sox's fifth-round draft choice in 2010, three years before Bradley was one of two first-round picks by Arizona. "He's got bragging rights," Bradley said.

3B Jonathan Villar was 1-for-3 with a homer, two walks and two stolen bases in his fifth start at third base since making the transition from shortstop when rookie SS Orlando Arcia was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday. "Like any player, I think he was a little disappointed (switching positions)," manager Craig Counsell said. "I think moving from shortstop is a bigger deal than moving from any other position, because your whole like you've played shortstop. You've never moved a position, so it's a different." Villar reached base 12 times in 17 plate appearances the three-game series, with seven hits and five walks. He had three stolen bases and three RBIs. "When he gets to two strikes, he is able to lay off off-speed out of the zone," Counsell said of Villar's ability to work an at-bat. "That's what he's done a really good at. So he extends at-bats. It's not always walking, it is getting another pitch in the at-bat to do something. Maybe get a hit with. And he knows the strike zone."

2B Scooter Gennett was 1-for-4 with a single in his first career start in the cleanup position. 1B Chris Carter and RF Hernan Perez, who have alternated in the cleanup spot since C Jonathan Lucroy was traded to Texas on Aug. 1, were given a start off. "It's really a function of the other guys in the lineup," manager Craig Counsell said. "I think there is going to be some juggling of the lineup moving forward. The lineup has been pretty regular up to this point." Lucroy hit cleanup in 70 games this season.

RHP Tyler Thornburg has the only save opportunity (and converted it) since closer RHP Jeremy Jeffress was sent to Texas at the Monday trade deadline. Although he is not officially the closer, manager Craig Counsell said, "Tyler is going to pitch the highest leverage innings that we can find. He's going to pitch the ninth inning a lot, but there may be times when he pitches the eighth inning." Thornburg relies changing eye levels with a fastball he can spot up in the zone and big curve that works down. "He's a north-south pitcher," Counsell said.

RHP Jimmy Nelson gave up seven hits and seven runs (six earned) in 4 1/3 innings. He has lost four consecutive starts while surrendering 25 runs (16 earned) in his past 18 innings. "I'm just trying to stay positive at this point," he said. "Most of the stuff in that game was my fault." Nelson committed a throwing error on a come-backer in the fourth inning, when he hit two batters. "Things are snowballing a little bit," manager Craig Counsell said. "We have to get more quality pitches. Every pitcher goes through this. There is going to be stuff that goes on, and you have to move on to the next pitch."

1B Chris Carter was start a day off when left-hander hitting Andy Wilkins opened at first base against Arizona RHP Archie Bradley, although he was 0-for-2 after entering the game as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning. "We'll probably over the next few weeks try to get everybody a day here or there," manager Craig Counsell said. "I thought today was a good day to do it." Carter was 1-for-8 with two walks in the first two games of the series.