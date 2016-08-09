RHP David Goforth was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Goforth had appeared in three games since being recalled last week and allowed five earned runs in three innings of work.

RHP David Goforth was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs Tuesday, a week after joining the Brewers for the second time this season. During that stretch, Goforth appeared in three games for Milwaukee and allowed five earned runs in three innings of work. In all, he's appeared in 10 games for Milwaukee this season, with a 10.97 ERA.

RHP Junior Guerra was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with soreness in his right elbow. The 31-year-old pitched a season-low four innings his last time out, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks in a 12-3 loss to the Padres. Prior to that, he'd gone 7-2 with a 2.70 ERA in his first 16 starts.

RHP Wily Peralta will return to the majors Tuesday when he starts in place of Junior Guerra against the Braves in Milwaukee. The Brewers' opening day starter, Peralta was demoted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 12 after going 4-7 with a 6.68 ERA. He didn't fare much better in the minors, posting a 1-3 record, 6.31 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in 10 starts.

RHP Tyler Thornburg will get most of Milwaukee's save opportunities for the foreseeable future, but will also pitch in other high-leverage situations outside the ninth inning, manager Craig Counsell said Monday. Thornburg is 4-4 with a 2.22 ERA and three saves this season. Milwaukee traded LHP Will Smith and closer Jeremy Jeffress at the deadline.

RHP Rob Scahill returned to the big leagues after he was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs Monday. He was designated for assignment July 12 after posting a 4.41 ERA in 15 outings for the Pirates. Milwaukee claimed him off waivers and he allowed five earned runs in eight appearances at Colorado Springs.