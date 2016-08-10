RHP Wily Peralta worked into the seventh inning for the first time this season and held the Braves to two runs on four hits but took the loss in Milwaukee's 2-1 loss to Atlanta on Tuesday night. Peralta, Milwaukee's Opening Day starter, was back in the big leagues for the first time since June 12, when he was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs with a 4-7 record and 6.68 ERA after 13 starts.

RHP Rob Scahill made his Brewers debut Tuesday, allowing just a hit in a scoreless eighth inning during Milwaukee's 2-1 loss to the Braves. The Brewers claimed Scahill off waivers last week from Pittsburgh, where he had a 4.41 ERA in 15 appearances this season.

SS Orlando Arcia went 1-for-4 Tuesday against Atlanta, extending his hitting streak to five games. Called up last week from Triple-A Colorado Springs, Milwaukee's top prospect is 6-for-22 (.273) with a double, two RBIs and three walks.

LF Ryan Braun hit his 19th home run of the season Tuesday, a two-run blast off Atlanta RHP Tyrell Jenkins. Braun is batting .368 (25-for-68) with a double, a triple, six home runs and 13 RBIs since there All-Star break. He has five home runs in seven games during August.

OF Domingo Santana went hitless in two at-bats Tuesday as he continued his rehab assignment with Class A Wisconsin. Santana has been out since June 8 with a sore right elbow.