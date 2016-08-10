FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
August 11, 2016 / 3:31 AM / a year ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Wily Peralta worked into the seventh inning for the first time this season and held the Braves to two runs on four hits but took the loss in Milwaukee's 2-1 loss to Atlanta on Tuesday night. Peralta, Milwaukee's Opening Day starter, was back in the big leagues for the first time since June 12, when he was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs with a 4-7 record and 6.68 ERA after 13 starts.

RHP Rob Scahill made his Brewers debut Tuesday, allowing just a hit in a scoreless eighth inning during Milwaukee's 2-1 loss to the Braves. The Brewers claimed Scahill off waivers last week from Pittsburgh, where he had a 4.41 ERA in 15 appearances this season.

SS Orlando Arcia went 1-for-4 Tuesday against Atlanta, extending his hitting streak to five games. Called up last week from Triple-A Colorado Springs, Milwaukee's top prospect is 6-for-22 (.273) with a double, two RBIs and three walks.

LF Ryan Braun hit his 19th home run of the season Tuesday, a two-run blast off Atlanta RHP Tyrell Jenkins. Braun is batting .368 (25-for-68) with a double, a triple, six home runs and 13 RBIs since there All-Star break. He has five home runs in seven games during August.

OF Domingo Santana went hitless in two at-bats Tuesday as he continued his rehab assignment with Class A Wisconsin. Santana has been out since June 8 with a sore right elbow.

