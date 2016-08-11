RHP Tyler Thornburg worked a perfect ninth inning for his fourth save of the season and second in as many opportunities since closer Jeremy Jeffress was traded to Texas at the deadline. Over his past 37 outings, Thornburg has a 1.01 ERA with nine walks and 47 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings.

SS Orlando Arcia went 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to six games Monday. Since staring his big league career 0-for-6, Arcia is 7-for-26 (.269) with a double and two RBIs.

1B Chris Carter hit his team-leading 26th home run of the season Wednesday. He has hit 19 of those home runs at Miller Park, the most for any major league player in his home stadium this season.

OF Domingo Santana was back in Milwaukee on Wednesday while Class A Wisconsin had a day off. Santana joined the Timber Rattlers on Monday for a minor league rehab assignment as he works his way back from an elbow injury that has sidelined him since June 10.