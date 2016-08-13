C Manny Pina hit his first career home run Friday, a three-run, pinch-hit shot in the ninth off Reds reliever Keyvius Sampson. Pina is 6-for-12 with six RBIs since being brought up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Aug. 2.

2B Scooter Gennett had two hits Friday, extending his hitting streak to three games. Gennett has at least one hit in seven of his last eight contests and is batting .364 (8-for-22) against the Reds this season.

SS Orlando Arcia went 0-for-4 on Friday, snapping his hitting streak at seven games. Manager Craig Counsell said he plans to leave the rookie in the No. 2 spot, where he’s protected by Jonathan Villar and Ryan Braun, for the time being.

RHP Jimmy Nelson worked five innings Friday for the first time since July 22 but took the loss for the fifth straight outing, allowing three runs on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. Nelson is 0-5 with an 7.43 ERA during those last five outings.

OF Domingo Santana was in the starting lineup Friday for Class A Wisconsin as he continues a minor league rehab assignment. Santana has been out since June 10 with a sore right elbow.

OF Domingo Santana went 1-for-3 on Friday for Class A Wisconsin as he continues a minor league rehab assignment. Santana has been out since June 10 with a sore right elbow.