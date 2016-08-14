FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
August 14, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Junior Guerra played catch for the first time Saturday as he works his way back from right elbow inflammation. Guerra last pitched on Aug. 3 and is eligible to come off the disabled list next Friday.

RHP Junior Guerra played catch for the first time Saturday as he works his way back from a bout of right elbow inflammation. Guerra has been out since Aug. 8 and is eligible to come off the disabled list next Friday.

RHP Zach Davies saw his four-game winning streak come to an end Saturday after allowing five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four in five innings of work. Prior to Saturday, Davies had gone 4-0 with a 2.31 ERA in his last six outings.

2B Scooter Gennett went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Saturday, extending his hitting streak to four straight games. Gennett is batting .444 (12-for-27) against the Reds this year.

OF Domingo Santana will need somewhere between 20-to-30 at-bats before he's ready to return to the Brewers, manager Craig Counsell said Saturday. Santana has been out since June 10 with soreness in his right elbow and began a minor league rehab assignment earlier this week with Class A Wisconsin.

OF Domingo Santana will need somewhere between 20-30 at-bats before he's ready to return to the Brewers, manager Craig Counsell said Saturday. Santana has been out since June 10 with soreness in his right elbow and began a minor league rehab assignment earlier this week with Class A Wisconsin.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
