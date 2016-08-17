FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 17, 2016 / 4:03 AM / a year ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Tyler Cravy was recalled from Colorado Springs by the Cubs to serve as the 26th man for the twin bill against Milwaukee.

The Brewers placed RHP Michael Blazek (right forearm strain) on the 15-day disabled list prior to Tuesday's doubleheader against the Brewers.

C Michael McKenry was traded by the Braves to the Brewers on Monday. It was unclear what Atlanta received in the deal. McKenry joined his fourth Triple-A team of the season when Milwaukee assigned him to Triple-A Colorado Springs, and he went 1-for-2 with a homer Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
