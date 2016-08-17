RHP Tyler Cravy was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs as 26th man for the twin-bill. He worked two innings in relief in the opener, allowing one hit while striking out two.

RHP Damien Magnifico was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs prior to Tuesday's doubleheader and made his major league debut in the eighth inning, allowing one run while walking one. He was a fifth-round draft pick by the Brewers in 2013. He had 17 saves in 20 appearances with Colorado Springs.

RHP Chase Anderson left Tuesday's second game with two out in the first inning after being struck by a Kris Bryant liner. Anderson picked up the ball and threw to first for the out but appeared to be in pain as he walked away from the mound. He attempted one warmup pitch and was then replaced by right-hander Jhan Marinez, who took the loss. Anderson suffered a left leg contusion but said he hopes to recover in time for his next start.

RHP Michael Blazek was placed on the 15-day disabled list (right forearm strain) prior to Tuesday's game. He was 3-1 with a 5.58 ERA in 40 appearances over 40 1/3 innings for the Brewers. It's his second stint on the disabled list after June trip due to what was described as right elbow impingement.

RHP Jimmy Nelson (6-12, 4.07 ERA) against Cubs LHP Jon Lester (12-4, 2.93 ERA) in Wednesday's game three. Nelson makes his 25th start of the season and fourth against the Cubs. He started last Friday against the Reds and suffered the loss in a 7-4 decision. Nelson has lost his last five starts, posting a 7.43 ERA. Milwaukee has gone 5-11 in Nelson's starts this season, which include 11 quality outings. He's 0-5 with a 2.91 ERA in 10 career games against Chicago.

RHP Matt Garza (4-5) saw a three-game winning streak snapped as he allowed three runs on five hits and three walks over five innings. He had allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his last three outings. Since being traded from the Cubs on July 21, 2013, Garza is 1-4 with a 4.29 ERA against his former team.

LF Ryan Braun crashed into a wall while chasing a fly ball that went foul in the fourth inning. Braun, who came into the doubleheader nightcap with a .327 average and 22 home runs, appeared to suffer no serious damage. "We think we dodged a bullet there," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. "The doctor checked everything out. Everything looks good so it's just going to be day-to-day with it right now. He went into that wall pretty hard but it doesn't look like anything structural."