1B/OF Andy Wilkins was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday. He was batting .125 with one homer and three RBIs in 26 games with the Brewers this season.

RHP Tyler Cravy, the 26th man for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs, remained with Milwaukee and made his second appearance in two days on Wednesday. He worked one scoreless inning, giving up a walk and a hit.

RHP Zach Davies (9-5, 3.80 ERA) will make his 22nd start of the season and second against the Cubs in Thursday's series finale. He took the loss last Saturday in the Brewers' 11-4 setback to the Reds, giving up five runs on eight hits over five-plus innings. He has recorded 11 quality starts this season. Davies is 2-0 with a 0.73 ERA in two career starts against the Cubs, earning the win in a 4-1 Brewers victory late last season at Wrigley Field and in a 6-1 Milwaukee triumph on July 23 at Miller Park.

RHP Jimmy Nelson (6-13) was roughed up by the Cubs early but lasted five innings, allowing six runs on six hits. He struck out four, walked two and hit two batters. The loss was his sixth straight, and he is 1-10 since June 4, but he sees some positives. "It's going to fall into place, things are going to get back on track," he said. "I feel like I've actually been making more quality pitches, maybe just as much if not more than I was the first couple of months of the season when I was throwing really well."