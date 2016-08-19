RHP Zach Davies (9-6) suffered his second straight loss after allowing career-high seven runs and 10 hits in a four-inning outing. "It's a difficult lineup on a tough day to pitch," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He left some fastballs just more up today and caught more of the plate than he normally does. They put the ball in the air against him and did a good job."

3B Hernan Perez was 2-for-4 with a homer, RBI and two runs scored Thursday. He connected on a solo home run to lead off the sixth inning, his 11th of the season. Perez is batting .319 with seven home runs, 21 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 31 games since the All-Star break.

CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis went 2-for-5 with a double, home run and three RBIs on Thursday. The home run was his 11th of the season and he's batting .353 with three doubles, five homers, nine runs scored and 10 RBIs in 11 games against the Cubs this year.

RHP Chase Anderson was knocked out of Tuesday's doubleheader in the first inning when he was hit by Kris Bryant's line drive and suffered bruising on his left leg. Anderson, though, could be healthy enough to start Friday's opener against at Seattle. He's 7-10 with a 4.90 ERA.