OF Ramon Flores, who was struggling to the tune of a .205 batting average, was designated for assignment before Friday's game. The move cleared a spot on the 40-man roster for starting pitcher Brent Suter and also paved the way for OF Domingo Santana to be activated from the 15-day disabled list.

RHP Damien Magnifico was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday. He made just two appearances with the Brewers, allowing one hit and one run in an inning of work.

LHP Brent Suter allowed four runs off seven hits over 4 1/3 innings during his major league debut Friday night in Seattle. The 26-year-old Suter got off to a nice start, pitching three innings before allowing a hit, but the Mariners got to him in the fourth and fifth.

RHP Wily Peralta is scheduled to make his first start at Seattle since Aug. 8, 2013, when the Brewers face the Mariners on Saturday night. He suffered a tough-luck loss in that game, during which Peralta allowed just two runs off four hits over eight innings. The last time he faced an American League West team was in April, when the Astros hammered Peralta for six earned runs over 4 1/3 innings, and the last time he beat a team from the division was in May 2013.

CF Keon Broxton had three hits Friday, including a solo homer and an RBI single. It was his fourth home run of the season.

OF Domingo Santana was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Friday's game. Santana spent two months on the disabled list because of elbow soreness. He went 1-for-3 in the loss to Seattle.