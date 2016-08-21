3B Jonathan Villar recorded his 48th stolen base of the season in the sixth inning of Saturday's loss at Seattle. It was the league-leading 137th stolen base for the Brewers. Villar trails NL leader Billy Hamilton of the Reds by four stolen bases.

RHP Wily Peralta has faced Seattle's Felix Hernandez twice in his career, and he hasn't pitched bad in either game. But he fell to 0-2 on Saturday, after another solid performance by the Mariners' ace. Peralta gave up two seventh-inning homers, giving him a line of four runs off eight hits over six innings. Hernandez has allowed two runs over 16 innings in his two matchups with Peralta.

Milwaukee 3B/OF Hernan Perez made his first start at first base this season Saturday as every-day first baseman Chris Carter served as designated hitter in the American League ballpark. Perez has been swinging a hot bat but has been moving around because of the emergence of 3B Jonathan Villar in the leadoff hole and the Brewers' youth movement in the outfield.

OF/3B Hernan Perez got his first start of the season at first base Saturday. Perez went 1-for-4 in the 8-2 loss to Seattle.

RHP Matt Garza appears to be rounding into form after missing the first 2 1/2 months with a strained lat muscle. Garza heads into his scheduled Sunday start in Seattle having gone 3-1 with a 3.22 ERA over his previous four starts. Garza has struggled with his command, having issued three walks in each of his three August starts.

LF Ryan Braun has provided most of the offense during the road trip in Seattle. He doubled in the Brewers' first run in Saturday's eighth inning, one day after a two-run single in the ninth.

1B Chris Carter filled the DH role in a rare road game in an American League city, and he got off to a good start Saturday with a double in his first at-bat in Seattle. Carter ended up going 1-for-3 in the 8-2 loss.