RHP Junior Guerra (right elbow soreness) felt good after taking part in a simulated game Tuesday. He will begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment later this week with the expectation of returning to Milwaukee in early September.

RHP Jacob Barnes (right elbow impingement) felt good after taking part in a simulated game Tuesday. He will begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment later this week with the expectation of returning to Milwaukee in early September.

INF Will Middlebrooks (lower right leg strain) felt good after taking part in a simulated game Tuesday. He will begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment later this week with the expectation of returning to Milwaukee in early September.

SS Orlando Arcia got the day off Tuesday following another hitless showing Monday night against the Rockies. In his past 10 games, the Brewers' top prospect is batting just .059 (2-for-34) with 11 strikeouts and three walks.