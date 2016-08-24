RHP Junior Guerra (right elbow soreness) felt good after taking part in a simulated game Tuesday. He will begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment later this week with the expectation of returning to Milwaukee in early September.

RHP Junior Guerra will make a rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Colorado Springs. He is inching closer to returning from a bout of right elbow soreness that has kept him out since Aug. 4.

RHP Jacob Barnes threw a simulated game Tuesday and will head out for a minor league rehab assignment this weekend, manager Craig Counsell said. The rookie hasn't pitched July 25 because of a right elbow impingement.

RHP Taylor Jungmann threw eight shutout innings Tuesday for Double-A Biloxi, where he has a 1.13 ERA over his outings. Jungmann began the season in Milwaukee's rotation but was demoted after going 0-4 with a 9.15 ERA in five starts.

INF Will Middlebrooks will report to Class A Wisconsin on Wednesday for a two-game rehab assignment after experiencing no issues following a simulated game Tuesday afternoon at Miller Park. Middlebrooks has been sidelined due to a lower right leg stain since July 25.

SS Orlando Arcia didn't start Tuesday, though he singled as a pinch hitter, following a hitless showing Monday night against the Rockies. In his previous 10 games, the Brewers' top prospect batted just .059 (2-for-34) with 11 strikeouts and three walks.