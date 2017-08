OF Ramon Flores, designated for assignment by the Brewers last week, was outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Flores hit .205/.294/.261 with two homers and 19 RBIs in 104 games for Milwaukee this year.

INF Will Middlebrooks went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Class A Wisconsin as he began a rehab assignment Wednesday. Middlebrooks appeared in just 10 games for Milwaukee before he landed on the disabled list July 25 due to a lower right leg strain. He is expected to return to the majors in September.