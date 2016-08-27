RHP Jacob Barnes was in Triple-A Colorado Springs Friday to start his minor league rehab assignment.

INF Will Middlebrooks had his minor league rehab assignment transferred from Class A Wisconsin to Double-A Biloxi, where he's expected to be in the starting lineup Saturday. Middlebrooks has been out with a lower right leg strain since July 25.

SS Orlando Arcia hit his first major league home run Friday, a three-run shot off Jared Hughes. Milwaukee's top prospect is 5-for-11 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs in his last four games.

RHP Matt Garza struck out a season-high nine batters Friday, his highest total since May 10 of last season but dropped his second consecutive decision after allowing five runs, all of them unearned, five hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings against Pittsburgh.