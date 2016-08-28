RHP Junior Guerra threw 55 pitches in a minor league rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Colorado Springs. Guerra worked 3 1/3 scoreless innings and allowed just a hit and two walks while striking out a pair. Barring setback, his next start will be for the Brewers.

SS/3B Jonathan Villar was given the day off on Saturday came as a result of making two errors on Friday, manager Craig Counsell said. Villar had played in every game since Milwaukee's last scheduled off day on Aug. 15.

INF Hernan Perez had the first multi-homer game of his career Saturday, hitting two in a 9-6 loss to the Pirates. Since the All-Star break, Perez is batting .304 (45-for-148) with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 28 RBIs.

INF Will Middlebrooks was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Biloxi. He went 2-for-4 with one RBI Saturday. Middlebrooks has been out with a lower right leg strain since July 25.

SS Orlando Arcia extended his hitting streak to five games on Saturday with a first-inning RBI single against the Pirates. Arcia is 7-for-15 in those five games with two doubles and his first career home run.