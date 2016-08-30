RHP Junior Guerra reported no issues 48 hours after making a minor-league exhibition start and will officially return to the Brewers' rotation Friday night at Pittsburgh, manager Craig Counsell announced. Guerra has been sidelined with inflammation in his right elbow since Aug. 4.

RHP Junior Guerra reported no issues 48 hours after making a minor league exhibition start and will officially return to the Brewers' rotation on Friday night at Pittsburgh, manager Craig Counsell announced Monday. Guerra has been sidelined with inflammation in his right elbow since Aug. 4.

RHP Zach Davies matched his career high with nine strikeouts and didn't walk a batter Monday in a no-decision against St. Louis. Davies has made 24 starts this season and did not issue a walk in six of those outings. Since starting the season 0-3 with an 8.78 ERA, he's 10-3 with a 3.57 ERA in his last 21 starts.

SS Orlando Arcia hit his second career home run on Monday against St. Louis. Arcia has hits in six of his last seven games and is batting .364 (8-for-22) during that stretch with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.

RHP Corey Knebel allowed just his second home run of the season Monday, a two-run shot by the Cardinals' Randal Grichuk. Knebel's only other home run this season came Aug. 10 against the Braves. Since then, he'd allowed just one earned run in a span of eight appearances.