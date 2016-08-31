FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 1, 2016 / 3:17 AM / a year ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

INF Jonathan Villar was back at SS Tuesday, giving Orlando Arcia a break, and singled and walked in Milwaukee's 2-1 loss to St. Louis. Villar has reached base in five straight and 12 of his last 14 contests.

RHP Wily Peralta made his strongest start of the season Tuesday, holding the Cardinals to a run on three hits and a walk while striking out 10 over seven innings of work for the first time since Aug. 30, 2015. Since being brought back from Triple-A Colorado Springs, Peralta is 1-2 with a 2.00 ERA in five starts.

INF Will Middlebrooks was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and assigned outright to Triple-A Colorado Springs Tuesday, clearing a spot on the team's 40-man roster for a potential September call-up. Signed as a minor league free agent last winter, Middlebrooks batted .282 with 22 doubles and 10 home runs in 68 games for Colorado Springs, earning a call up to Milwaukee on July 4. He appeared in just 10 games for Milwaukee and went 3-for-10 before landing on the DL with a strained right leg.

RHP Tyler Thornburg struck out the side in the ninth inning Friday, and has now gone 11 consecutive outings without allowing an earned run. Thornburg is 2-3 with a 0.46 ERA and three saves since the All-Star break.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
