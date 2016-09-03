FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2016 / 3:26 AM / a year ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Junior Guerra (right elbow) was activated from the disabled list and started against Pittsburgh. He pitched 3 1/3 innings, gave up no runs on five hits, walked two and struck out three. "Most important, I was feeling good, feeling healthy," Guerra said through an interpreter.

RHP Jacob Barnes (right elbow) was activated Friday from the disabled list.

RHP Jacob Barnes (right elbow) was activated from the disabled list. He relieved starter Junior Guerra with one out and two on in the fourth and got out of the inning with a fly ball and a strikeout. "The Jacob Barnes inning, first and second, it might be the inning where they've got a chance to score, and he did a nice job," manager Craig Counsell said.

2B Scooter Gennett's double over the head of Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen in the sixth drove in Martin Maldonado for the game's only run. "Fortunately, enough I was able to get some good wood on it," Gennett said. "It's getting a run across for our pitchers. They did such a good job. It's important to at least put one up." He was only 7-for-33 on Milwaukee's recent 10-game homestand.

RHP Ben Rowen was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday.

RHP Ben Rowen was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Although Milwaukee used seven pitchers, Rowen did not get into the game, which would have been his Brewers debut.

RHP Blaine Boyer (2-3) picked up a relatively easy win. One of seven pitchers used by the Brewers, he pitched a one-two-three fifth inning.

