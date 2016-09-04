3B Jonathan Villar (sore knee) was not in the lineup Saturday. He is day-to-day.

3B Jonathan Villar was out of the lineup because of a sore knee he got while tagging out Pittsburgh's Josh Harrison, who slid into third Friday in the eighth. Manager Craig Counsell described Villar as day to day, and the Milwaukee Sentinel reported that Villar had his knee wrapped and was limping before Saturday's game.

SS Orlando Arcia went 3-for-5 with a run scored and drove in a tiebreaking run in the eighth with a single. "I just used the two-strike approach, tried to put the ball in play with the bases loaded and tried to get at least one run out of it," Arcia said. "It worked out. It felt good to come through in a tie game."

CF Keon Broxton stole second base in the first, becoming the sixth Brewers player to steal 20 or more bases in his rookie season. "He's doing a heck of a job on the bases with the running game," manager Craig Counsell said. "He's 21-for-22 (in steals) now. That's really impressive, especially for a younger player." Broxton finished the game 3-for-4 with an RBI.

RHP Michael Blazek (right forearm strain) was reinstated from the DL. He had been throwing for a couple of weeks but did not go on a rehab assignment. However, he was deemed not ready to pitch.

RHP Jimmy Nelson started and got a no-decision. He pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up a run on four hits with four strikeouts and six walks. "I felt pretty good stuff-wise, but I shot myself in the foot a lot with the walks," he said. Nelson is 7-13, but Milwaukee is 11-17 in his starts.

1B Chris Carter was 4-for-5 with three RBIs and hit a two-out, two-run homer in the sixth. It was his 31st of the season. Against the Pirates this season, he is 15 of 50 (.300) with three homers and nine RBIs.