INF Yadiel Rivera was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he was hitting .227 in 83 games. He entered the Sunday game at second base in the eighth inning. In his only at-bat, in the ninth, he singled up the middle with one out but was stranded.

PH Jonathan Villar his hit first career grand slam in the sixth inning to break open the game and give the Brewers a 5-0 lead at Pittsburgh. He was not in the starting lineup for the second game in a row because of a sore left knee, an injury that occurred late in the Friday game. “I feel good,” Villar said. “(Manager Craig Counsell) told me before the game that if he needed a pinch hitter or a pinch runner that he might use me. I think I’ll be ready to be in the lineup (Monday).”

RHP Chase Anderson (8-11) threw five shutout innings Sunday at Pittsburgh, allowing five hits while striking out two and walking none. Anderson is 4-1 in his past eight starts. He combined with three relievers for a 10-0 shutout.

1B Chris Carter hit his 32nd homer, a three-run shot, and added a double to go 2-for-5 on Sunday at Pittsburgh. It was his second homer of the series, during which he went 6-for-11 (.545).

RF Domingo Santana hit his fifth and sixth homers, both solo shots, his first career multi-homer game. He was 3-for-5 and scored three runs. “It just feels good to hit one, so I feel really fortunate to hit two in one game,” he said. “That’s special to me.”