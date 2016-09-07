RHP Damien Magnifico was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

C Andrew Susac was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

RHP Taylor Jungmann was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday. He began the year in the Brewers' rotation but was demoted on April 29 after posting a 9.15 ERA in five starts. His struggles continued in Colorado Springs, to the point where he was sent to the team's spring training complex in June to regroup before returning to action with Double-A Biloxi where he went 3-4 with a 2.51 ERA in 13 starts.