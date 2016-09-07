FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 7, 2016 / 3:26 AM / a year ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Damien Magnifico was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

C Andrew Susac was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

RHP Taylor Jungmann was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday. He began the year in the Brewers' rotation but was demoted on April 29 after posting a 9.15 ERA in five starts. His struggles continued in Colorado Springs, to the point where he was sent to the team's spring training complex in June to regroup before returning to action with Double-A Biloxi where he went 3-4 with a 2.51 ERA in 13 starts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
